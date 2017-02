BRISBANE Aug 27 Australia withstood a furious second-half revival from the All Blacks to beat their trans-Tasman rivals 25-20 on Saturday and win the Tri-Nations for the first time since 2001.

Australia had dominated the first half, racing to a 20-3 lead at the break before the All Blacks produced an astonishing turnaround in the second, scoring 17 unanswered points before a Kurtley Beale try gave the Wallabies victory.