By Ken Borland
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Aug 20 (Reuters) -
South Africa used the boot of flyhalf Morne Steyn and
tremendous resolve in defence to beat New Zealand 18-5 in their
Tri-Nations test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port
Elizabeth on Saturday.
Although the All Blacks scored the only try of the match --
through centre Richard Kahui -- and threatened the Springboks
line several times, they could not overcome the tenacious
scrambling defence of the world champions nor the boot of Steyn,
who kicked five penalties and a drop goal.
The All Blacks spread the ball much more than the
Springboks, but a committed defensive effort and intensity at
the breakdowns meant South Africa eventually suffocated the
visitors.
South Africa's defiant last stand, having lost their three
previous Tri-Nations matches to ensure they finish bottom of the
table, means they will travel to the World Cup with some
confidence restored.
Seasoned players such as Steyn, whose only fault with the
boot was a missed drop goal, wing Bryan Habana, and centre Jaque
Fourie performed superbly to suggest they will still be a force
at the World Cup.
"That victory was just reward for what we've been trying to
do -- a result like that means the players start believing in
what we are doing," coach Peter de Villiers told a news
conference."
All Blacks coach Graham Henry said the result would have
been different had his team taken several try-scoring
opportunities.
"We had six opportunities to score and we converted one of
them, which was disappointing," Henry said. "We needed to be
more patient and build our game, but we were second by a
distance.
"We created a lot of opportunities to do the business and
the game we're playing has distinct possibilities. We just need
to take those opportunities. A couple of experienced players
will be coming back and maybe they'll turn those into points."
SPRINGBOKS SCRAMBLING
New Zealand, missing a host of senior players who had been
rested for the match, including captain Richie McCaw and
influential flyhalf Dan Carter, had the Springboks scrambling
from the start, with Habana, whose workrate was impressive,
saving a certain try with a brilliant cover tackle on scrumhalf
Jimmy Cowan, and Fourie twice getting in among the NZ backs to
intercept the ball.
In the seventh minute, the Springboks eventually had some
respite as the All Blacks went off their feet at a ruck and
Steyn sent a long-range penalty soaring between the posts (3-0).
South Africa were also toying with New Zealand in the
scrums, and earned a penalty from that set-piece in the 11th
minute, which Steyn kicked from long range (6-0).
Six minutes later, All Blacks flank Adam Thomson helped
himself to ruck ball from an offside position, allowing Steyn to
kick a third lengthy penalty (9-0).
Two minutes later, Springboks tighthead prop Jannie du
Plessis tried to run the ball and was caught in possession by a
swarm of All Blacks, conceding a penalty that flyhalf Colin
Slade missed.
New Zealand were caught on the defensive by a series of
Springboks drives as the half-hour neared, eventually infringing
at a ruck for Steyn to kick his fourth penalty (12-0).
The All Blacks remained trapped in their territory, allowing
Steyn to make the lead 15-0 with a 32nd-minute drop goal.
But the world's number one-ranked side set up an intriguing
second half by scoring just before the break, Kahui powering
over the line despite two tacklers, after wing Hosea Gear cut
through the Springboks back line and laid off the ball (15-5).
The All Blacks dominated the opening exchanges of the second
half, and seemed set to score their second try when fullback
Israel Dagg broke free down the left touchline and, even though
he was caught by livewire Springboks replacement back Francois
Hougaard, managed to get the ball away to Cowan, who dived over
the line. Television match official Johan Meuwesen ruled,
however, that the pass from Dagg to Cowan had been forward.
The Springboks managed to successfully slow the tempo of the
game down in the second half, forcing the All Blacks into
trading kicks and stifling them at the breakdowns, where flank
Heinrich Brussouw was the dominant force.
The visitors, beaten in the scrums, conceded one more
penalty from that set-piece, which Steyn kicked to seal the
victory (18-5).
Despite New Zealand playing with more daring, the All
Blacks' Thomson said the Springboks' game plan could still
prevail at the World Cup.
"That's what they're renowned for, being physical, defending
well and taking their goals," Thomson said. "It doesn't matter
how flash you are in a World Cup, a win by one point can take
it. And they have a pretty impressive kicker in Morne Steyn."
