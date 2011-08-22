SYDNEY Aug 22 Wallabies back James O'Connor will miss Saturday's Tri-Nations decider against New Zealand after being handed a one-week suspension for failing to attend a World Cup squad unveiling function, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Monday.

"O'Connor did not attend the Wallabies Rugby World Cup squad photo at the team hotel on Thursday morning and was also absent from the official announcement of the 30-man squad at Sydney airport later the same morning," the ARU said in a statement.

The 21-year-old utility back has also been slapped with a suspended A$10,000 ($10,445) fine for his absence from both functions.

"He will also be unavailable for selection in the Barbarians side to take on Canada at Skilled Park on the Gold Coast this Friday night," the statement added.

The decision was taken after receiving an explanation from the player.

Australia and New Zealand are tied on nine points after three matches apiece ahead of Saturday's encounter in Brisbane. South Africa have completed their fixtures and will finish bottom of the standings on five points

($1 = A$0.957)

