JOHANNESBURG Aug 5 South Africa World Cup
winners Bryan Habana, Fourie du Preez and Francois Steyn were
among 15 players recalled to the Tri Nation's squad on Friday as
the Springboks look to avenge heavy defeats against Australia
and New Zealand.
Twenty front-line players missed the overseas leg of the Tri
Nations campaign because of injury and in their absence South
Africa lost 39-20 to the Wallabies in Sydney and 40-7 to the All
Blacks in Wellington.
Springboks coach Peter de Villiers is hoping the return of
wing Habana, scrumhalf Du Preez, utility back Steyn plus locks
Bakkies Botha and Victor Matfield will produce better results
although six players are still on the injured list, including
flanks Schalk Burger, Juan Smith and Willem Alberts.
"We still have a number of injury concerns but the majority
of the players who were in rehabilitation have recovered well
and are now available for selection," De Villiers said in a
statement.
"It's very satisfying to see that Victor Matfield and
Bakkies Botha have now largely overcome their injuries but they
still require management as we have a shortage of fit locks at
the moment.
"We also have injury problems among the loose forwards but I
am hopeful that all of the four who are not currently in the
playing squad will be ready for selection by the time of the
World Cup (later this year)."
Only six players have been retained from the squad that
travelled to Australia and New Zealand, including captain John
Smit and flyhalf Morne Steyn.
South Africa play Australia in Durban on Aug. 13 before
taking on New Zealand in Port Elizabeth on Aug. 20.
Squad
Backs - Gio Aplon, Bryan Habana, Jaque Fourie, Juan de
Jongh, Jean de Villiers (all Western Province), Francois Steyn
(Racing Metro), JP Pietersen (Sharks), Fourie du Preez, Francois
Hougaard, Morne Steyn (all Bulls), Butch James (Lions), Ruan
Pienaar (Ulster)
Forwards - Danie Rossouw, Bakkies Botha, Victor Matfield,
Pierre Spies, Gurthro Steenkamp (all Bulls), John Smit
(captain), Bismarck du Plessis, Tendai Mtawarira, Jannie du
Plessis, Jean Deysel (all Sharks), Gerhard Mostert (Stade
Francais), CJ van der Linde (Lions).
(Writing by Jason Humphries in Durban, editing by Pritha
Sarkar)