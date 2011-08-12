DURBAN Aug 12 South Africa captain John Smit is
confident his experienced team will be able to overcome a recent
lack of on-field action and be raring to go when they face
Australia in their Tri-Nations showdown on Saturday.
Coach Peter de Villiers has named a starting line-up with
810 caps between them, the most in Springbok history, but
questions remain over a number of players, who have not seen
action since the end of the Super rugby season last month.
However, hooker Smit, who will earn his 105th cap on
Saturday, believes that the side's collective experience will be
enough to offset any ring-rustiness.
"It is a strong team, one of the best we have been able to
pick for a while, and yet there are still a few players
unavailable, but it's the best we can do right now," Smit told a
news conference on Friday.
"Hopefully, we can use those guys to step it up and use
their experience out on the field."
Smit was part of an under-strength Springbok team which
played on the overseas leg of South Africa's Tri-Nations
campaign, where the world champions lost 39-20 to Australia in
Sydney and 40-7 to the All Blacks in Wellington.
The squad was missing more than 20 senior players because of
injury, leaving Smit to bemoan the lack of experience in his
team, admitting it was refreshing to have so many familiar faces
around him again.
"It's been fantastic that I have been able to delegate. We
have created an amazing understanding amongst five or six of the
guys, in terms of what their responsibilities are on the field
and who covers what areas," he added.
"Hopefully, things will click on Saturday like they have for
the last five or six years."
However, Smit highlighted the importance of making a strong
start against Australia.
"Things can happen pretty quickly in the Tri-Nations. You
can't afford too much time to settle in," he added.
"I was asked the same question two years ago before the
British and Irish Lions series, about whether we were ready to
play against a team of that stature. Time will tell but the
first 20 minutes (on Saturday) will be important."
South Africa went on to win the Lions series 2-1 and Smit
will be hoping that the current squad can also rise to the
challenge.
