Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
AUCKLAND, Aug 6 Tri-Nations championship results and standings on Saturday (times GMT): New Zealand Australia
Standings P W D L F A Pts New Zealand 2 2 0 0 70 21 9 Australia 2 1 0 1 53 50 5 South Africa 2 0 0 2 27 79 0
Four points for a win, two for a draw, one bonus point for scoring four or more tries, one bonus point for losing by seven points or less.
Previous results:
July 30 New Zealand 40 South Africa 7
July 23 Australia 39 South Africa 20
Remaining fixtures:
Aug. 13 South Africa v Australia, Durban (1505)
Aug. 20 South Africa v New Zealand, Port Elizabeth (1505)
Aug. 27 Australia v New Zealand, Brisbane (1005)
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.