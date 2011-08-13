Aug 13 Tri-Nations championship result and standings on Saturday (times GMT):

South Africa 9 Australia 14

Standings P W D L F A Pts New Zealand 2 2 0 0 70 21 9 Australia 3 2 0 1 67 59 9 South Africa 3 0 0 3 36 93 1

Four points for a win, two for a draw, one bonus point for scoring four or more tries, one bonus point for losing by seven points or less.

Previous results:

Aug. 6 New Zealand 30 Australia 14

July 30 New Zealand 40 South Africa 7

July 23 Australia 39 South Africa 20

Remaining fixtures:

Aug. 20 South Africa v New Zealand, Port Elizabeth (1505)

Aug. 27 Australia v New Zealand, Brisbane (1005)

