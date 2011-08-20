Aug 20 Tri-Nations championship result and standings on Saturday
(times GMT):
South Africa 18 New Zealand 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
New Zealand 3 2 0 1 75 39 9
Australia 3 2 0 1 67 59 9
South Africa 4 1 0 3 54 98 5
Four points for a win, two for a draw, one bonus point for
scoring four or more tries, one bonus point for losing by seven
points or less.
Previous results:
Aug. 13 South Africa 9 Australia 14
Aug. 6 New Zealand 30 Australia 14
July 30 New Zealand 40 South Africa 7
July 23 Australia 39 South Africa 20
Remaining fixture:
Aug. 27 Australia v New Zealand, Brisbane (1005)
