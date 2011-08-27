BRISBANE Aug 27 Poker-faced Robbie Deans has generally kept his cards close to his chest during his tenure as Wallabies coach but confidently showed his hand with a personnel shake-up many thought risky three weeks before the World Cup.

The cagey New Zealander's gamble to strip Rocky Elsom of the captaincy, while bringing back a 35-year-old backrower after seven years out in the cold, paid off in spades on Saturday, however, as new skipper James Horwill and number eight Radike Samo led the Wallabies to their first Tri-Nations title in a decade.

The pulsating 25-20 win over the All Blacks in front of more 51,000 at a packed Lang Park may have little bearing on the World Cup form-book but provided a fairytale start for Horwill's captaincy and Fiji-born Samo's "second" career.

With his last test start for the Wallabies way back in 2004, the towering Samo appeared desperate to make up for lost time against the All Blacks.

Crashing into the breakdown like a man possessed, Samo's 34th-minute try sparked delirium in the stands after he fended off injured flanker Adam Thomson and thundered 60 metres to the line to give the team a commanding 18-3 lead that the All Blacks were ultimately unable to bridge.

"Things happen when Radike is involved, and blokes enjoy playing with him for that reason," New Zealander Deans told reporters.

"He was a point-of-difference player for us in attack and defence."

Overlooked by four of Australia's five Super rugby franchises after stints in France and Japan, Samo was thrown a lifeline by Queensland Reds coach Ewen McKenzie before the Super season and quickly repaid his faith.

Adding raw aggression and backbone to the Reds pack, he quickly became a cult hero among Queensland fans as the side marched to the title last month.

HERO'S RECEPTION

After repeatedly punching holes in the All Blacks line, Samo came off after about an hour to a hero's reception and was still soaking up the plaudits long after the game.

"We just looked to get the ball in his hands as early as we can, give it to him early because he gets you moving forward if he doesn't make a break himself," Wallabies scrumhalf Will Genia, Samo's Queensland team mate, told reporters.

"We enjoy playing with him because things will happen - like they did for him tonight.

After the Fijian's starring role it was up to his Queensland captain Horwill to bring down the curtain as the All Blacks charged back into contention through two tries to level at 20-20 after flyhalf Carter's conversion on the hour.

Horwill, who led the Reds past captain Richie McCaw and the All Black-studded Crusaders to hoist the Super rugby trophy, had been reminded by his more seasoned counterpart of the step-up to the A-grade on the eve of the match.

With pressure at boiling point, Horwill called his players in for a huddle to remind them about the basics of the game.

The plain-spoken Horwill brushed off the moment as merely a timely reminder about "holding on to the ball".

However, the message appeared to have been well received as fullback Kurtley Beale crossed for a try a minute later and the Wallabies defended grimly for the remainder to seal their third Tri-Nations.

"I haven't really thought about (the achievement), I've just focused on getting the job done and winning a game here that was very important to us," said Horwill, who took over from the deposed Elsom.

"At the moment I'm just really pleased for the group to get the win and something we'll build on, certainly, moving forward."

(Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more rugby stories