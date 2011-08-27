BRISBANE Aug 27 Poker-faced Robbie Deans has
generally kept his cards close to his chest during his tenure as
Wallabies coach but confidently showed his hand with a personnel
shake-up many thought risky three weeks before the World Cup.
The cagey New Zealander's gamble to strip Rocky Elsom of the
captaincy, while bringing back a 35-year-old backrower after
seven years out in the cold, paid off in spades on Saturday,
however, as new skipper James Horwill and number eight Radike
Samo led the Wallabies to their first Tri-Nations title in a
decade.
The pulsating 25-20 win over the All Blacks in front of more
51,000 at a packed Lang Park may have little bearing on the
World Cup form-book but provided a fairytale start for Horwill's
captaincy and Fiji-born Samo's "second" career.
With his last test start for the Wallabies way back in 2004,
the towering Samo appeared desperate to make up for lost time
against the All Blacks.
Crashing into the breakdown like a man possessed, Samo's
34th-minute try sparked delirium in the stands after he fended
off injured flanker Adam Thomson and thundered 60 metres to the
line to give the team a commanding 18-3 lead that the All Blacks
were ultimately unable to bridge.
"Things happen when Radike is involved, and blokes enjoy
playing with him for that reason," New Zealander Deans told
reporters.
"He was a point-of-difference player for us in attack and
defence."
Overlooked by four of Australia's five Super rugby
franchises after stints in France and Japan, Samo was thrown a
lifeline by Queensland Reds coach Ewen McKenzie before the Super
season and quickly repaid his faith.
Adding raw aggression and backbone to the Reds pack, he
quickly became a cult hero among Queensland fans as the side
marched to the title last month.
HERO'S RECEPTION
After repeatedly punching holes in the All Blacks line, Samo
came off after about an hour to a hero's reception and was still
soaking up the plaudits long after the game.
"We just looked to get the ball in his hands as early as we
can, give it to him early because he gets you moving forward if
he doesn't make a break himself," Wallabies scrumhalf Will
Genia, Samo's Queensland team mate, told reporters.
"We enjoy playing with him because things will happen - like
they did for him tonight.
After the Fijian's starring role it was up to his Queensland
captain Horwill to bring down the curtain as the All Blacks
charged back into contention through two tries to level at 20-20
after flyhalf Carter's conversion on the hour.
Horwill, who led the Reds past captain Richie McCaw and the
All Black-studded Crusaders to hoist the Super rugby trophy, had
been reminded by his more seasoned counterpart of the step-up to
the A-grade on the eve of the match.
With pressure at boiling point, Horwill called his players
in for a huddle to remind them about the basics of the game.
The plain-spoken Horwill brushed off the moment as merely a
timely reminder about "holding on to the ball".
However, the message appeared to have been well received as
fullback Kurtley Beale crossed for a try a minute later and the
Wallabies defended grimly for the remainder to seal their third
Tri-Nations.
"I haven't really thought about (the achievement), I've just
focused on getting the job done and winning a game here that was
very important to us," said Horwill, who took over from the
deposed Elsom.
"At the moment I'm just really pleased for the group to get
the win and something we'll build on, certainly, moving
forward."
(Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories