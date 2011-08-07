WELLINGTON Aug 7 All Blacks winger Sitiveni Sivivatu is unlikely to travel with the squad to South Africa next week after he was diagnosed with a fractured eye socket following New Zealand's 30-14 demolition of Australia on Saturday.

Sivivatu scored the All Blacks' third try in the Tri-Nations encounter at Eden Park, which helped them retain the Bledisloe Cup and set down a marker for the World Cup, which starts on Sept. 9 in New Zealand.

All Blacks coach Graham Henry on Sunday confirmed the injury would probably rule Sivivatu out of the test in Port Elizabeth on Aug. 20.

"He probably will miss South Africa but probably will be right for Brisbane (against Australia on Aug. 27), Henry told reporters in Auckland.

Henry added that several players named in the Tri-Nations squad who were coming back from injury like fullback Israel Dagg, utility back Isaia Toeava, centre Richard Kahui and prop Tony Woodcock, were likely to travel to South Africa.

While Tri-Nations rules allow for 26 players to travel, Henry said he would look to take just 24, resting several key players and allow those coming back from injury to play at a test match level before the World Cup squad was named.

While Henry was still uncertain of his final squad makeup to travel to South Africa and then Australia for their final two matches in the Tri-Nations, he was surely feeling comfortable in the manner in which the team are building toward the World Cup.

CLINICAL DEMOLITION

Previous World Cups have shown the team that defends best and takes their scoring opportunities tend to win the Webb Ellis Trophy and the All Blacks' clinical demolition of Australia at Eden Park on Saturday showed evidence of both.

The New Zealand side were brutal in defence, with blindside flanker Jerome Kaino seemingly intent on making it his personal mission to knock Wallabies ball runners into next week.

Flyhalf Dan Carter and centre Conrad Smith also typified the trust the team have in their defensive screen in drifting across field, allowing those outside the confidence to stay on players further out.

The All Blacks also seized their opportunities in Australian territory, with two of their tries coming from initial line breaks and interplay before they resorted to controlled possession.

Neither Henry, nor his captain Richie McCaw, however, were getting ahead of themselves, with the coach warning of complacency while McCaw said each match they played was about building towards the World Cup.

"I think it was important for our team to put a bit of work in. Each of the weeks we have got a bit better so I'm happy with the performance we put together," McCaw said. "We can't get carried away with that and we have to find ways of improving.

"We have to keep looking for ways to improve. A lot of the game was good ... but there were areas we didn't quite get right as well and we have to keep our feet on the ground."