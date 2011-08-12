WELLINGTON Aug 12 All Blacks coach Graham Henry
has elected to rest captain Richie McCaw and flyhalf Dan Carter
for the New Zealand team's Tri-Nations match against South
Africa in Port Elizabeth next week.
The All Blacks, Tri-Nations champions and favourites for the
World Cup starting on Sept. 9, would be captained by 84-test
hooker Keven Mealamu, with flyhalf Colin Slade named in the
25-man squad on Friday.
Prop John Afoa, who suffered a fractured cheekbone in the
All Blacks' 40-7 trouncing of South Africa in their Tri-Nations
opener, was named in a fillip for his World Cup chances, but
winger Sitiveni Sivivatu was left out after fracturing an eye
socket during the 30-14 rout of Australia last week.
Henry has welcomed back a raft of players from injury,
including fullback Israel Dagg, utility back Isaia Toeava,
centre Richard Kahui and prop Tony Woodcock.
Tom Donnelly has joined the All Blacks squad as injury cover
for lock Jarrad Hoeata, who was having a scan on his injured
right shoulder later on Friday.
"As with any All Blacks side, the coaches and players set
high expectations and the squad which is heading to South Africa
is no different," Henry said in a media release. "There is real
excitement amongst the squad.
"We have players returning from injury who will be playing
for the All Blacks for the first time this year, while others
will be looking to take the opportunity to stake a further claim
in the black jersey and ensure selection in the Rugby World Cup,
so we will have a team which is hungry to play well."
Squad:
Forwards: John Afoa, Wyatt Crockett, Ben Franks, Jarrad
Hoeata *, Andrew Hore, Jerome Kaino, Keven Mealamu, Liam Messam,
Adam Thomson, Samuel Whitelock, Ali Williams, Tony Woodcock,
Victor Vito.
Backs: Jimmy Cowan, Israel Dagg, Andy Ellis, Hosea Gear, Zac
Guildford, Richard Kahui, Cory Jane, Ma'a Nonu, Colin Slade,
Isaia Toeava, Piri Weepu, Sonny Bill Williams.
* Tom Donnelly has been named as injury cover for Hoeata.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Greg
Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more rugby stories