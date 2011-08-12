* Henry defends second-string selections

* Slade to step out of Carter's shadow (Adds details, quotes)

WELLINGTON Aug 12 New Zealand captain Richie McCaw and flyhalf Dan Carter are among a raft of frontline players to be rested for the All Blacks' Tri-Nations match against South Africa in Port Elizabeth next week.

The Tri-Nations champions and favourites for the World Cup, which starts on Sept. 9, will also face the Springboks without forwards Kieran Read, Brad Thorn and Owen Franks and backs Mils Muliaina and Conrad Smith.

Stalwart hooker Keven Mealamu will assume the captaincy, while flyhalf Colin Slade has been named in coach Graham Henry's 25-man touring party to South Africa.

The Springboks came in for fierce criticism for leaving 21 of their top players at home for their opening tour matches in Australia and New Zealand, and attracted further derision for recalling 15 of them in time for home matches against the Wallabies in Durban on Saturday and the All Blacks.

Henry said he was not selecting a weakened side as a tit-for-tat measure.

"We didn't look at South Africa and say, 'They sent a B team, we will send a reduced strength side to South Africa' -- not part of the thought process at all," Henry told local reporters.

"We're just doing what we think is the best thing for this team right now."

Prop John Afoa, who suffered a fractured cheekbone in the All Blacks' 40-7 trouncing of South Africa in their Tri-Nations opener, was given a World Cup boost by being named in the squad.

Winger Sitiveni Sivivatu, however, was left out after fracturing an eye socket during the All Blacks' 30-14 rout of Australia last week.

SLADE'S CHANCE

A number of players who missed the earlier matches in the southern hemisphere tournament due to injury have been recalled, including fullback Israel Dagg, utility back Isaia Toeava, centre Richard Kahui and prop Tony Woodcock.

Lock Jarrad Hoeata had been cleared to travel after having a scan on his injured right shoulder on Friday.

The Port Elizabeth test would be a chance for 23-year-old Slade to step up in his fifth test and claim the position as Carter's deserved understudy, Henry said.

"It's a great opportunity for Colin," Henry said. "He has to run the team at some stage. He could well have to do that in a rugby World Cup final, who knows, so we just have to give him that experience."

The All Blacks retained the trans-Tasman Bledisloe Cup with their emphatic victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park last week and a win in Port Elizabeth would carry them to the verge of retaining the Tri-Nations trophy.

"We've definitely got our work cut out over there," said 84-test hooker Mealamu.

"If we head in there with the right game plan and we're clear in what we're going to do, I'm sure those guys are going to step up and do a good job for us."

Squad:

Forwards: John Afoa, Wyatt Crockett, Ben Franks, Jarrad Hoeata, Andrew Hore, Jerome Kaino, Keven Mealamu, Liam Messam, Adam Thomson, Samuel Whitelock, Ali Williams, Tony Woodcock, Victor Vito.

Backs: Jimmy Cowan, Israel Dagg, Andy Ellis, Hosea Gear, Zac Guildford, Richard Kahui, Cory Jane, Ma'a Nonu, Colin Slade, Isaia Toeava, Piri Weepu, Sonny Bill Williams. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on:

for more rugby stories