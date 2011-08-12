* Henry defends second-string selections
WELLINGTON Aug 12 New Zealand captain Richie
McCaw and flyhalf Dan Carter are among a raft of frontline
players to be rested for the All Blacks' Tri-Nations match
against South Africa in Port Elizabeth next week.
The Tri-Nations champions and favourites for the World Cup,
which starts on Sept. 9, will also face the Springboks without
forwards Kieran Read, Brad Thorn and Owen Franks and backs Mils
Muliaina and Conrad Smith.
Stalwart hooker Keven Mealamu will assume the captaincy,
while flyhalf Colin Slade has been named in coach Graham Henry's
25-man touring party to South Africa.
The Springboks came in for fierce criticism for leaving 21
of their top players at home for their opening tour matches in
Australia and New Zealand, and attracted further derision for
recalling 15 of them in time for home matches against the
Wallabies in Durban on Saturday and the All Blacks.
Henry said he was not selecting a weakened side as a
tit-for-tat measure.
"We didn't look at South Africa and say, 'They sent a B
team, we will send a reduced strength side to South Africa' --
not part of the thought process at all," Henry told local
reporters.
"We're just doing what we think is the best thing for this
team right now."
Prop John Afoa, who suffered a fractured cheekbone in the
All Blacks' 40-7 trouncing of South Africa in their Tri-Nations
opener, was given a World Cup boost by being named in the squad.
Winger Sitiveni Sivivatu, however, was left out after
fracturing an eye socket during the All Blacks' 30-14 rout of
Australia last week.
SLADE'S CHANCE
A number of players who missed the earlier matches in the
southern hemisphere tournament due to injury have been recalled,
including fullback Israel Dagg, utility back Isaia Toeava,
centre Richard Kahui and prop Tony Woodcock.
Lock Jarrad Hoeata had been cleared to travel after having a
scan on his injured right shoulder on Friday.
The Port Elizabeth test would be a chance for 23-year-old
Slade to step up in his fifth test and claim the position as
Carter's deserved understudy, Henry said.
"It's a great opportunity for Colin," Henry said. "He has to
run the team at some stage. He could well have to do that in a
rugby World Cup final, who knows, so we just have to give him
that experience."
The All Blacks retained the trans-Tasman Bledisloe Cup with
their emphatic victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park last week
and a win in Port Elizabeth would carry them to the verge of
retaining the Tri-Nations trophy.
"We've definitely got our work cut out over there," said
84-test hooker Mealamu.
"If we head in there with the right game plan and we're clear
in what we're going to do, I'm sure those guys are going to step
up and do a good job for us."
Squad:
Forwards: John Afoa, Wyatt Crockett, Ben Franks, Jarrad
Hoeata, Andrew Hore, Jerome Kaino, Keven Mealamu, Liam Messam,
Adam Thomson, Samuel Whitelock, Ali Williams, Tony Woodcock,
Victor Vito.
Backs: Jimmy Cowan, Israel Dagg, Andy Ellis, Hosea Gear, Zac
Guildford, Richard Kahui, Cory Jane, Ma'a Nonu, Colin Slade,
Isaia Toeava, Piri Weepu, Sonny Bill Williams.
