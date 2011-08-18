PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Aug 18 New Zealand
coach Graham Henry remained true to his word to give as many
players as possible a chance to press for inclusion in his World
Cup squad when he named the All Blacks side on Thursday for
their Tri-Nations test against South Africa.
Fullback Israel Dagg and utility back Isaia Toeava will both
start against the Springboks in Port Elizabeth on Saturday in
perhaps their last chance to impress Henry at test level after
recovering from long-term leg injuries.
Flyhalf Colin Slade will also start the match to press his
claim as Dan Carter's rightful understudy in his fifth test,
with regular scrumhalf Piri Weepu named as his replacement.
Loosehead prop Tony Woodcock also returns after a long-term
foot injury, while fellow front rower John Afoa has recovered
from a fractured eye socket that he sustained against the
Springboks in Wellington last month.
They join stand-in captain Keven Mealamu in an all-Auckland
Blues front row. Henry elected to rest regular captain Richie
McCaw and flyhalf Carter for the South Africa tour.
"There is excitement across the board in the squad and every
player will be looking to put in a big performance this
weekend," Henry said in a media release.
"Playing the Springboks at home is always a massive occasion
and with rugby World Cup spots also up for grabs, our players
will be looking to put in a big performance."
The Springboks are reduced to playing for pride after losing
all three of their matches to be out of the running for the
southern hemisphere title.
Team: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Isaia Toeava, 13-Richard Kahui,
12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-Hosea Gear, 10-Colin Slade, 9-Jimmy
Cowan; 8-Liam Messam, 7-Adam Thomson, 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Ali
Williams, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-John Afoa, 2-Keven Mealamu
(captain), 1-Tony Woodcock.
Replacements: 16-Andrew Hore, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Jarrad
Hoeata, 19-Victor Vito, 20-Andy Ellis, 21-Piri Weepu, 22-Cory
Jane.
