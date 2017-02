WELLINGTON Aug 25 New Zealand coach Graham Henry named the following team on Thursday to play Australia in the final Tri-Nations match in Brisbane on Saturday which will decide the title.

Team:

15-Mils Muliaina, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Zac Guildford, 10-Dan Carter, 9-Piri Weepu, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (c), 6-Adam Thomson, 5-Samuel Whitelock, 4-Brad Thorn, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Tony Woodcock

Replacements:

16-Andrew Hore, 17-John Afoa, 18-Ali Williams, 19-Victor Vito, 20-Andy Ellis, 21-Colin Slade, 22-Isaia Toeava

