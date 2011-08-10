WELLINGTON Aug 11 Loose forward Victor Vito's chances of making the New Zealand World Cup squad improved on Thursday when he was called up by the All Blacks for a two-day training camp in Auckland.

Wellington's Vito had not been included in the initial 34-man squad named for the Tri-Nations, which New Zealand lead after comprehensive victories at home to world champions South Africa and Australia.

A team spokesman said Vito had simply been added to the mix and was not an injury replacement.

Coach Graham Henry said at the weekend he would probably leave several players in New Zealand for their final Tri-Nations matches in South Africa and Australia to rest and give others an opportunity to push for World Cup inclusion.

The squad for the matches against the Springboks in Port Elizabeth on Aug. 20 and Australia in Brisbane on Aug. 27 will be named on Friday.

The 24-year-old Vito, who played six tests for the All Blacks in 2010, is likely to be competing with Liam Messam as the backup blindside flanker/number eight after the coaching staff indicated Adam Thomson would probably deputise for captain Richie McCaw as openside flanker.

The tall, rangy Thomson normally plays blindside flanker but was named as number eight during their 40-7 victory over South Africa on July 31.

