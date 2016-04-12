CAPE TOWN, April 12 Allister Coetzee was on Tuesday unveiled as the coach to lead South Africa to the Rugby World Cup in Japan, ending four months of speculation over who will succeed Heyneke Meyer.

The appointment of Coetzee, whose opening assignment will be three home tests against Ireland in June, was but delayed from December while he completed his brief tenure at Japanese side Kobelco Steelers.

The 52-year-old was assistant coach to Jake White when South Africa won the World Cup in 2007, spent six years with the Stormers Super Rugby side and also led Western Province to domestic Currie Cup titles in 2012 and 2014.

He must embark on a rebuilding of the national team following the retirement of stalwarts Victor Matfield, Jean de Villiers and Fourie du Preez after the Boks' bronze medal finish at the World Cup in England last October. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)