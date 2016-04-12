(adds details, quotes)

* Coetzee handed four-year contract

* Starts with three tests against Ireland in June

CAPE TOWN, April 12 Allister Coetzee was on Tuesday unveiled as the new coach to lead South Africa to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, ending four months of speculation over who will succeed Heyneke Meyer.

The appointment of Coetzee, whose opening assignment will be three home tests against Ireland in June, was delayed from December while he completed his brief tenure at Japanese side Kobelco Steelers.

The 52-year-old was assistant coach to Jake White when South Africa won the World Cup in 2007, spent six years with the Stormers Super Rugby side and also led Western Province to domestic Currie Cup titles in 2012 and 2014.

Coetzee must embark on a rebuilding of the national team following the retirement of stalwarts Victor Matfield, Jean de Villiers and Fourie du Preez after the Boks' bronze medal finish at the World Cup in England last October.

"It's an important day in my life and a humbling experience, I am grateful to South African Rugby for having confidence in me," an emotional Coetzee told a news conference on Tuesday.

"The last few months have been a roller-coaster emotionally but I'm glad that it's out now."

Coetzee must conform to South African Rugby's transformation goals that say 50 percent of the squad that competes in Japan in 2019 must be players of colour.

"We have the talent, I firmly believe that, and the guys are showing it in Super Rugby this season," he said. "If people believe and buy into what we are trying to achieve, we can go anywhere in the world and be successful.

"Transformation is not an issue for me. As national coach you have to understand our unique situation in South Africa. I firmly believe that uniqueness can make us stronger.

"Across the colour spectrum, players are performing at the moment and every black player that I select will be on merit."

Coetzee will be assisted by Johann van Graan, who also worked under Meyer, and a former full-back in the 15-man game, Mzwandile Stick, who largely made his name on the Rugby Sevens circuit.

"We have always played to the strengths of South African players and I will maintain that," Coetzee said. "We have our physicality, but it is also about speed of movement on attack and making better decisions.

"Starting at home is a big positive, though Ireland are a settled team and will be formidable." (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)