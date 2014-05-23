May 23 Stephen Myler's boot and a strong second-half performance saw Northampton secure a 30-16 victory over Bath to claim the Amlin Challenge Cup, Europe's second-tier club competition, at Cardiff Arms Park on Friday.

Winning the trophy for a second time after their 2009 success, Northampton turned around a 13-6 halftime deficit with Myler's accurate kicking and tries in the final 10 minutes from Phil Dowson and Ben Foden.

Myler kicked six from six penalties and a conversion in his 20-point-haul as Northampton, dominant at the scrum and breakdown, applied relentless pressure after the break.

George Ford was successful with three penalties and a conversion for Bath who had crossed for the opening try when winger Anthony Watson touched down.

Northampton will look to secure a trophy double at the end of the month when they face Heineken Cup finalists Saracens in the English Premiership final. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Writing by Ken Ferris)