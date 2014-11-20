PARIS Nov 20 Captain Agustin Creevy's return from injury is one of four changes Argentina have made for the final test of their tour against France in Paris on Saturday.

Hooker Creevy, injured early in the 41-31 defeat by Scotland two weeks ago and absent for last Friday's 20-18 win over Italy, is the only change among the forwards.

Nicolas Sanchez comes in at flyhalf. Juan Martin Hernandez moves back to inside centre and Marcelo Bosch, who was released to his club Saracens after the Scotland match, returns on his outside.

Juan Imhoff, who picked up a yellow card in the first half in Edinburgh, is back on the right wing with Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino dropping down to the bench.

Horacio Agulla, who played at centre in Genoa last Friday, has gone back to his club Bath.

The last time the two sides met at the Stade de France, the Pumas won to take third place at the 2007 World Cup.

France have won 34 and lost 12 of their meetings with Argentina, with one game drawn.

Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Juan Imhoff, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 11-Manuel Montero, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Tomas Cubelli; 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Javier Ortega Desio, 6-Facundo Isa, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Nahuel Tetz Chaparro, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 1-Marcos Ayerza

Replacements: 16-Matias Cortese, 17-Lucas Noguera Paz, 18-Ramiro Herrera, 19-Lucas Ponce, 20-Tomas Lezana, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)