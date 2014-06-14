(Fixes typo in Amorosino name)

June 14 Ireland won a test series in Argentina for the first time on Saturday as the Six Nations champions came from a try behind for the second successive week to prevail with a scrappy 23-17 victory in Tucuman.

The tourists, who lost a one-off test in Buenos Aires in 2000 and a two-game series seven years later, fell behind to a breakaway Joaquin Tuculet try before the boot of Johnny Sexton and finishing of Simon Zebo and Ian Madigan saw them home.

Ireland began as they ended last week's 29-17 win, with two early Sexton penalties.

After Nicolas Sanchez cut the advantage in half, Argentina turned defence into attack with Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino almost running the length of the field before Tuculet went over.

Sexton pulled a sloppy Ireland back within a point at the break and Joe Schmidt's men opted to keep the ball tighter among their pack in the second half, a move that paid off as scrumhalf Conor Murray set Zebo away on his inside for a simple try.

Ireland, with flanker Rhys Ruddock one of the few fringe players to impress, made sure of victory seven minutes from time as replacement flyhalf Madigan jinked his way through the Argentine defence to score under the posts.

The hosts, who again rested most of their first team ahead of the upcoming Rugby Championship, picked up another try through wing Amorosino with the last attack.

Argentina have won only once in 11 games, a narrow victory over Italy in November. (Writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin, editing by Tony Jimenez)