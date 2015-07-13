July 13 Argentina will host South Africa in a one-off test at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires on Aug. 15, governing body SANZAR confirmed on Monday.

The fixture will be the final warm-up game for the Springboks before they head to the World Cup in England starting on Sept. 18.

Kick-off will be at 16:40 local time and the match will also be used to mark the 50th anniversary of Argentina's 1965 tour of South Africa. La Union Argentina de Rugby will celebrate the occasion with all living players and personnel in attendance.

The stadium is situated in the west of the Argentine capital and has previously hosted 27 tests, the most recent of which was England's victory over the Pumas in June 2013. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)