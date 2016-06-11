June 11 The Jaguares morphed into Pumas on Saturday to give Argentina a 30-24 win over Italy in a one-off test match at the Colon soccer ground in Santa Fe.

Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez settled the match, the teams' first of the June test window, kicking 20 points from six penalties and a conversion with the try count two apiece.

Argentina, whose starting XV were drawn entirely from the Jaguares Super Rugby franchise, next face France in a two-test series in the northwestern city of Tucuman.

Brilliant play by centre Juan Martin Hernandez set up wing Manuel Montero for the first try for Argentina in the 25th minute.

But with Pumas lock Guido Petti in the sin bin, Italy wing Leonardo Sarto went over at the other end eight minutes later to leave the halftime score 17-16 to the home side.

Italy's strong defence made it hard for Argentina to run the ball cleanly but a break by Sanchez on the hour mark led to centre Matias Moroni going over for the Pumas' second try.

Leading 30-19 after Sanchez's conversion followed by his sixth penalty, Italy kept the 26,000 crowd on tenterhooks with another try in the 68th by loose forward Simone Favaro.

Italy flyhalf Carlo Canna kicked 14 points.

It was Argentina's first match since their victory over the Barbarians at Twickenham in November, a month after their fourth place at the World Cup.

Only when Brumbies scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli came on for Martin Landajo in the second half was there a player from a different club on the field for the Pumas.