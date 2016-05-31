BUENOS AIRES May 31 Brumbies scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli was named in Argentina's 28-man squad on Tuesday for next month's tests against Italy and France.

Cubelli joined the Australian Super Rugby team after last year's World Cup in England.

The other 27 players picked in coach Daniel Hourcade's squad are part of the Argentine Jaguares franchise which made their Super Rugby debut this season.

Wing Emiliano Boffelli damaged knee ligaments during the Jaguares' 29-22 defeat by Kings in Port Elizabeth on Friday and will be out for the rest of the season.

Two players serving suspensions, prop Ramiro Herrera and lock Tomas Lavanini, will train with the squad until they become available.

The pair, sent off in Friday's match in Port Elizabeth, miss the June 11 test against Italy in Santa Fe.

Herrera will have completed his ban in time for the two-test series against France starting on June 19 in Salta.

Lavanini will become available for the second test, also in Salta on June 25.

Loose forward Leonardo Senatore will also work with the squad while he serves a 10-week ban for biting that means he will play no part in the three tests but can return for the Rugby Championship in August.

Squad:

Forwards: Agustin Creevy, Julian Montoya, Santiago Garcia Botta, Facundo Gigena, Enrique Peiretto, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Matias Alemanno, Guido Petti, Pablo Matera, Javier Ortega Desio, Tomas Lezana, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Facundo Isa

Backs: Gonzalo Bertranou, Tomas Cubelli, Martin Landajo, Nicolas Sanchez, Juan Martin Hernandez, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Manuel Montero, Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, Ramiro Moyano, Santiago Cordero, Ramiro Moyano, Joaquin Tuculet. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Tony Jimenez)