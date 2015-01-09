LONDON Jan 9 Toulon fullback Delon Armitage has had his ban for swearing at a Leicester supporter cut from 12 to eight weeks, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Friday.

The former England player admitted swearing at the fan after Toulon lost to Leicester in a European Champions Cup match last year but appealed against the severity of his punishment.

Armitage was initially banned for eight weeks for the offence and an additional four weeks due to his poor disciplinary record. The suspension now ends on Feb. 8.

"The appeal committee found the independent disciplinary committee had made an error in how they determined the period of the appropriate sanction for the misconduct and moved to impose a suspension of eight weeks on the player," EPCR said in a statement.

The 31-year-old played 26 times for England from 2008-12 before leaving London Irish for Toulon. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)