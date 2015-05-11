KUALA LUMPUR May 11 Hassan Al Noobi became the first Emirati to score a try in a rugby test when he crossed in the 57th minute of the United Arab Emirates' 53-22 win over Thailand in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The victory in the Asian Rugby Championship Division 2 clash was a landmark result for the UAE. It was only their third test win in their brief rugby history, first against anyone other than Kazakhstan and maiden success away from home.

Fullback Al Noobi, who also plays sevens, booted four conversions in the eight-try victory for the side filled with expatriates which sets them up ahead of matches against Malaysia and Taiwan later this week.

"I am very excited, first that we won the match and second because I scored my first try," Al Noobi told the UAE daily The National after their first win in three years.

"I got all the support of the guys. I am really proud to score, and proud to be playing for the national team. I am really happy." (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)