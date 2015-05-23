HONG KONG May 23 Japan's decade-long winning run in the Asian Rugby Championships was finally halted in Hong Kong on Saturday -- by the weather.

Heavy rain and lightning led to their final match of this season's tournament being called off after only 13 minutes at the Aberdeen Sports Ground.

Despite Japan, who had already taken a 10th consecutive title, leading 3-0 thanks to a penalty from Ayumu Goromaru, the result will go down as a draw, ending their winning streak at 35 matches.

It was the first time since drawing 19-19 with South Korea in the Asian Rugby Series in 2004 that Japan had failed to win a match in the tournament, which has also been branded the Asian Five Nations at that time.

Japan coach Eddie Jones was angered by the decision to call off the match and took his side out for a full contact session as the Hong Kong players watched in the stand, Kyodo News reported.

"We came here to play rugby," the Australian said. "I always thought rugby was a winter sport, but you have to accept the umpire's decision.

"I've got guys playing for World Cup spots so I am disappointed. It's going to be hard to cut players when they haven't been given an opportunity."

The draw meant Hong Kong finished above South Korea and avoided the relegation playoff with Sri Lanka. Hong Kong coach Andy Hall said the referee had made the right decision.

"It's dangerous for boats let alone rugby players," the Scot said. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)