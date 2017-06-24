Rugby-Noves to stay on as France coach despite Bok battering
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Guy Noves will stay on as France coach despite the team's 3-0 whitewash by South Africa, the French Rugby Federation said.
MELBOURNE, June 24 An unconvincing Australia suffered a huge scare against Italy before scoring two late tries to secure a shaky 40-27 win in Brisbane on Saturday.
The Wallabies led comfortably early in the second half, but Italy roared back with 14 uninterrupted points to trail by a point with three minutes remaining.
Flyhalf Bernard Foley thwarted the comeback with a jinking run and try in the 77th minute before replacement back Reece Hodge made the result certain with a brilliant dash down the left touch-line to cross at the final hooter.
Australia rebounded from their surprise 24-19 loss to Scotland last week but the laboured win over 15th-ranked Italy will do little for their confidence ahead of bigger tests against world champions New Zealand in the Rugby Championship. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 South Africa's revival in 2017 has been built on their intensity in defence and vigour at the breakdown, which was on display again in the dominant 35-12 victory over France at Ellis Park on Saturday that saw them sweep the home series 3-0.