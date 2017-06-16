Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
June 16 Factbox on this weekend's test between Australia and Scotland:
MATCH DETAILS
Saturday June 17, Sydney Football Stadium (capacity 44,000)
Kickoff: 3 p.m. (0500 GMT)
Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistant referees: Matthew Carley (England), Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)
Television match official: Shane McDermott (New Zealand)
AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 3
Coach: Michael Cheika
Captain: Michael Hooper
15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Karmichael Hunt, 11-Eto Nabuli, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia, 8-Scott Higginbotham, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Ned Hanigan, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Sam Carter, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Tom Robertson
Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Rory Arnold, 20-Richard Hardwick, 21-Joe Powell, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Reece Hodge
SCOTLAND
World ranking: 6
Coach: Gregor Townsend
Captain: John Barclay
Team: 15-Greig Tonks, 14-Lee Jones, 13-Alex Dunbar, 12-Duncan Taylor, 11-Rory Hughes, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-John Barclay (captain), 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Ben Toolis, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Fraser Brown, 1-Gordon Reid.
Replacements: 16-Ross Ford, 17-Allan Dell, 18-Willem Nel, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Josh Strauss, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Ruaridh Jackson, 23-Matt Scott
PREVIOUS MEETINGS
Played: 30
Australia wins: 21
Scotland wins: 9
Last five
2016 Edinburgh Australia 23 Scotland 22
2015* London Australia 35 Scotland 34
2013 Edinburgh Australia 21 Scotland 15
2012 Newcastle Scotland 9 Australia 6
2009 Edinburgh Scotland 9 Australia 8
*Denotes Rugby World Cup match (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.