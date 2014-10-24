SYDNEY Oct 24 Australian utility back Kurtley Beale has been fined 45,000 Australian dollars ($39,559) for a "serious violation of the ARU code of conduct by sending an offensive text, the Australian Rugby Union said on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who has played 47 times for his country, was accused of sending "deeply offensive" text messages about team business manager Di Patston in June and was suspended pending the Code of Conduct tribunal.

Patston resigned because of stress and the affair also led to the resignation of coach Ewen McKenzie, who had brought her into the Wallabies set up from the Queensland Reds. 1 US dollar = 1.1375 Australian dollar) (Writing by Mitch Phillips/Nick Mulvenney, editing by Toby Davis)