SYDNEY, July 24 Former All Blacks skills coach Mick Byrne has signed a four-year deal to work with the Wallabies under Michael Cheika, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday.

Byrne, a former Australian Rules player, worked with the New Zealand team for 11 seasons, helping the All Blacks to back-to-back World Cup titles in 2011 and 2015 before moving back home to Australia at the end of last year.

Sometimes known as "Mick the Kick", Byrne won particular plaudits for his work on helping All Blacks players deal with the high ball.

"Byrne will have a wider focus on all technical skill components of the game, including and not limited to kicking, lineouts, kick receipts, passing and collision," the ARU said in a statement.

Byrne, who returned to Australia to be close to his family and has been working with former Wallaby Rod Kafer's Sportstek Academies, will link up with the squad at a training camp ahead of the start of the Rugby Championship.

Australia, who were swept 3-0 by England in their June test series, kick off the championship with back-to-back matches against the All Blacks in Sydney on Aug. 20 and Wellington a week later. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)