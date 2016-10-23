Oct 23 Australia flanker Dean Mumm has been cited for striking following the Wallabies' 37-10 defeat to New Zealand in the third Bledisloe Cup match in Auckland on Saturday.

The incident at Eden Park was missed by referee Nigel Owens but the match citing commissioner deemed it had met the red card threshold for foul play.

The All Blacks were already assured of retaining the Bledisloe Cup after emphatic wins over Australia in Sydney and Wellington and with Saturday's victory became the first top tier side to win 18 consecutive tests.

