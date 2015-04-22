SYDNEY, April 22 For the first time experienced Wallabies playing at foreign clubs will be considered for selection for the Australia test team effective immediately, the Australian Rugby Union said on Wednesday.

The players must have won 60 caps and played for seven years in Super Rugby with an Australian team to qualify for the exemption, the ARU said in a statement.

The groundbreaking policy change came as the cash-strapped ARU faces a flood of Wallabies heading abroad after this year's World Cup with others expected to follow.

"This is a pivotal moment for rugby in Australia, where for the first time in its professional history, the ARU will allow overseas-based players who have made a significant contribution to Australian Rugby to become eligible for the Wallabies," ARU chief executive Bill Pulver said.

"It's a decision that recognises the changing dynamics of a global rugby market for professional players.

"Combined with our other recruitment and retention strategies, we feel this decision allows the ARU to assert more influence over player movement and contracting in Australia and abroad."

Wallabies Will Genia, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Nic White, Peter Betham, Sekope Kepu and James Horwill are all off to European clubs for next year while Wycliff Palu is decamping to Japan.

Media reports on Wednesday said flyhalf Quade Cooper was on the verge of signing for French club Toulon and two other high profile Wallabies backs, Israel Folau and Kurtley Beale, have yet to commit to the ARU beyond the end of the season.

Flyhalf Matt Giteau and winger Drew Mitchell, both already at Toulon, as well as flanker George Smith, who plays in France, would immediately qualify to play.

The ARU's parlous financial position -- losses of A$6.3 million ($4.89 million) for 2014 were announced this week -- has made it hard for them to counter offers from wealthy French clubs.

