May 19 Australia playmaker Quade Cooper will be out of action for four months after scans on Monday revealed he needs surgery on his injured left shoulder.

Flyhalf Cooper, 26, fell awkwardly while playing for the Queensland Reds against the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday.

He will have the operation on Tuesday and then use the 16-week recovery period to have arthroscopic surgery to clean up loose cartilage in his hip, the Reds said in a statement.

Cooper will miss next month's three-test series against France, the rest of the Super Rugby competition, the opening two Bledisloe Tests and two Rugby Championship matches.

"Quade is obviously disappointed to miss the rest of the season, but he knows these operations will bring him back to full health," said Reds coach Richard Graham.

"This isn't the first injury setback Quade has had in his career and he showed, with his knee rehabilitation, just how determined and resilient he is.

"A player of Quade's ability rarely has extended breaks from the game.

"So, if there is a silver lining to this, it is that it will allow him time to refresh, and repair his body, in preparation for the 2015 season." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Tim Collings)