SYDNEY, April 22 New South Wales Waratahs captain Dave Dennis has rejected offers to join the exodus to Europe next season and signed up for two more years in Australian rugby.

The versatile forward, who has played 18 times for the Wallabies, will remain at the Waratahs until the end of the 2017 season, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, a blindside flanker who can provide cover across the back five of the scrum, missed the Waratahs' Super Rugby triumph last year because of injury.

He is hoping to lead the side to a successful title defence this season and his retention is a major boost to Daryl Gibson, who will replace Michael Cheika when the Wallabies coach gives up his dual role at the end of the year.

Dennis might consider he has every chance of reviving his test career given the amount of talent heading north after the Sept. 18-Oct. 31 World Cup.

Australian rugby will lose Wallabies Will Genia, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Nic White, Peter Betham, Sekope Kepu and James Horwill to European clubs and Quade Cooper is reported to be on the verge of signing for French club Toulon.

Another player with Wallabies ambitions, loosehead prop Toby Smith, also extended his deal with the Melbourne Rebels for another two years on Wednesday.

"I moved to Australia two years ago with the aim of one day being selected for the Wallabies and I still have that ambition and those aspirations," said the New Zealand-born 26-year-old.

"I think Melbourne is the right place to continue to try and achieve that major goal."