MELBOURNE, July 1 Wallabies fullback Israel Folau is expected to announce a three-year extension to his national contract later on Wednesday in a coup for the embattled Australian Rugby Union.

A flock of seasoned Wallabies are leaving for foreign shores after the World Cup in England and dual international Folau, one of Australia's highest profile players, had been tipped to join the exodus.

The ARU announced a news conference at 1 p.m. local time (0300 GMT) in Sydney on Wednesday after Australian media reported the 26-year-old New South Wales Waratah had signed.

Local media said Folau had agreed to a flexible contract similar to that of his Wallabies and Waratahs team mate Bernard Foley, which would allow him to play in Japan outside of the Super Rugby season and the international test season.

Folau had been linked with a lucrative move to French giants Toulon to join up with former Wallabies backs Matt Giteau and Drew Mitchell, though there was also speculation he might return to Australia's National Rugby League, where he started his footballing career in the 13-man code.

Folau, who also had a less successful stint in top-flight Australian Rules football for two years from 2011-12, scored two tries on his 2013 Wallabies debut against the British and Irish Lions and now has 17 from his 29 caps.

His retention will be cheered by local rugby fans, who have been dismayed by reports of financial strife in the game in recent years and a potentially ruinous player drain as home-grown talents head overseas to chase big-money deals.

