SYDNEY, June 12 Australia flanker Liam Gill has signed up for another year with the Queensland Reds in a rare bit of good news for the ailing Super Rugby franchise.

The 23-year-old openside, who had considered a move to the Melbourne Rebels, leads Super Rugby in the number of turnovers forced despite the 2011 champions struggling at the bottom end of the standings for the second successive year.

"Queensland has been huge in my development and I didn't want to walk out on the club. It's good to know I'll be here next year," Gill said in a Reds news release.

"I now have a new focus which is to help return the club to winning ways. We've got a lot of promising young guys in the squad which we need to continue to develop and, if we do that, (I think) we've got a bright future."

Despite Gill's effectiveness at the breakdown, he faces a battle to add to his 15 test caps and make the World Cup squad this year with Michael Hooper, David Pocock and George Smith also competing for the Wallabies number seven shirt. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ken Ferris)