SYDNEY May 8 Matt Giteau is keen to have a crack at returning to test rugby after four years in the international wilderness but is offering no promises he will be up to the task.

The 32-year-old playmaker, who won his 92nd and last cap in a loss to Samoa in 2011, is newly eligible after Australia changed its stance on call-ups for players based abroad.

In four years in Toulon, Giteau has been one of the best players in northern hemisphere club rugby and last week helped the French outfit to a third successive European crown.

That, though, was no guarantee he would be able to make the step up to test rugby again.

"It is different," Giteau told Fox Sports TV from Europe. "There is no question it is different. The game over here is a bit slower to Super Rugby.

"As far as test rugby, it's really, really hard for me to say. The last time I played was in 2011.

"If am chosen, if I am selected, I would love to be a part of it (but) I haven't played at that level, so I don't know if I am up for it.

"That's probably the biggest question. I would certainly love to test myself and give myself every chance to have a go at it.

"But there is no certainly no promises there. If you're not up for it, you're not up for it."

A gifted back able to play at flyhalf or inside centre, Giteau played in the 2003 and 2007 World Cups but departed for France after being left out of the squad for the 2011 tournament by then coach Robbie Deans.

His tactical kicking game, experience and versatility -- he started his career as a scrumhalf -- would make him an attractive squad member for current coach Michael Cheika.

Giteau said, however, that he would be starting at the back of the queue behind the likes of Bernard Foley, Quade Cooper, Matt Toomua and Kurtley Beale, who have filled the playmaker role for Australia in the last four years.

"You still have so many great players in Australia that are obviously going to be the first players chosen by Michael Cheika," he added.

"I am committed to Toulon and playing the best rugby I can, if I was given the opportunity to play for Australia, that'd be great. If not, then I'd still support them just as strong." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)