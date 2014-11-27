MELBOURNE Nov 27 Australia coach Michael Cheika has made two changes to the starting side for the Wallabies' test match against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Rob Horne, omitted for the 26-23 loss to Ireland last week, has named on the left wing, with Adam Ashley-Cooper shifting to centre to replace the injured Tevita Kuridrani.

Henry Speight will shift to the right wing.

Blindside flanker Sean McMahon comes in to the side at the expense of Luke Jones in the only unforced change from the starting side that took on the Irish.

The team's bench would be finalised later, the Australian Rugby Union said in a statement on Thursday.

Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Henry Speight 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Rob Horne, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Ben McCalman, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Sean McMahon, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Sam Carter, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Saia Faingaa, 1-James Slipper (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)