MELBOURNE, July 2 Australia coach Michael Cheika has included France-based backs Matt Giteau and Drew Mitchell in his 40-man training squad for the Rugby Championship against New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina.

The Toulon team mates became eligible to play for the Wallabies after a rule change earlier this year which allowed overseas-based players with 60 international caps to be selected.

Cheika has also included four uncapped players -- Melbourne Rebels prop Toby Smith, ACT Brumbies lock Rory Arnold, Queensland Reds centre Samu Kerevi and New South Wales Waratahs winger Taqele Naiyaravoro -- in his squad named on Thursday.

Long-serving flanker George Smith has been omitted as has experienced outside back James O'Connor.

Forwards: Toby Smith, Rory Arnold, James Hanson, James Slipper, Tetera Faulkner, Scott Sio, Sekope Kepu, Stephen Moore, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Rob Simmons, Will Skelton, Luke Jones, Dave Dennis, James Horwill, Dean Mumm, Scott Fardy, Scott Higginbotham, Ben McCalman, Wycliff Palu, Sean McMahon, Michael Hooper, David Pocock, Greg Holmes

Backs: Nick Phipps, Will Genia, Nic White, Bernard Foley, Quade Cooper, Matt Toomua, Samu Kerevi, Matt Giteau, Kurtley Beale, Tevita Kuridrani, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Drew Mitchell, Rob Horne, Henry Speight, Joe Tomane, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Israel Folau (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)