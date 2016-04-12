SYDNEY, April 12 The Australian Rugby Union (ARU) unveiled a five-year plan to grow the game on Tuesday, a day after announcing another loss on their annual accounts.

The ARU posted a loss of A$9.8 million ($7.44 million) for 2015, which follows deficits of A$7.5 million 2011, A$8.3 million in 2012 and A$6.3 million in 2014.

They posted a A$19.5 million surplus in 2013, mostly due to the windfall from the British and Irish Lions tour.

Rugby union competes with three other football codes for fan and commercial support in Australia's crowded sporting market, but ARU Chief Executive Bill Pulver said on Tuesday he felt the organisation had turned the financial corner with an A$285 million broadcasting deal that runs until 2020.

That deal is an increase of A$170 million on the previous agreement and the additional revenue would be used to generate greater community engagement and introduce new programmes to clubs and schools to drive participation, he added.

"We believe there is a place in our game for all Australians," Pulver said on Tuesday while unveiling the plan.

"Australians usually follow a range of sports, not just rugby, but our vision is for every Australian to enjoy rugby however they choose to connect with the game as a fan, spectator, administrator, volunteer, or player.

"To encourage more men, women, children and people of all different backgrounds into our rugby clubs and to follow the game we need to ... improve the way we connect with fans."

Part of the ARU's losses for last year can be attributed to a A$5 million injection given to the Melbourne Rebels, who face the toughest battle of Australia's five Super Rugby franchises.

The Rebels are headquartered in the stronghold of the indigenous football code Australian Rules, and also face challenges for spectator and commercial support from two A-League soccer sides and the Melbourne Storm rugby league team.

On the field, the ARU has also laid out five-year targets for the Wallabies, which include regaining the Bledisloe Cup from New Zealand for the first time since 2003 and winning the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The ARU are also looking for the Wallabies to consistently rank among the top three sides in the world.

Australia are currently ranked second, having lost to the All Blacks in the 2015 World Cup final, but slumped as low as sixth last year.

Both the men's and women's rugby sevens teams have been given the target of winning medals at the Rio and 2020 Tokyo Games as well as the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

