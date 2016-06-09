Rugby-France team to face England on Saturday
SYDNEY, June 9 Factbox on the first test between Australia and England on Saturday:
When: June 11, 8 pm local (1000 GMT)
Where: Lang Park, Brisbane (Capacity 52,500)
Referee: Romain Poite (France)
Assistants: Craig Joubert (South Africa), Glen Jackson (New Zealand)
AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 2
Coach: Michael Cheika
Captain: Stephen Moore
Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Rob Horne, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-David Pocock, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Rory Arnold, 3-Greg Holmes, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-Scott Sio
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-James Horwill, 20-Dean Mumm, 21-Sean McMahon, 22-Nick Frisby, 23-Christian Lealiifano
ENGLAND
World ranking: 4
Coach: Eddie Jones
Captain: Dylan Hartley
Team: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Luther Burrell, 11-Marland Yarde, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Ben Youngs, 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-James Haskell, 6-Chris Robshaw, 5-George Kruis, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley (captain), 1-Mako Vunipola.
Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Paul Hill, 19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Courtney lawes, 21-Danny Care, 22-George Ford, 23-Jack Nowell.
OVERALL RECORD
Played: 44
Australia wins: 25
England wins: 18
Draws: 1
IN BRISBANE
2004 Australia 51-15 England
1998 Australia 76-0 England
1988 Australia 22-16 England
1975 Australia 30-21 England
LAST FIVE MEETINGS (all at Twickenham)
2015 England 13-33 Australia
2014 England 26-17 Australia
2013 England 20-13 Australia
2012 England 14-20 Australia
2010 England 18-35 Australia
SERIES
Remaining matches:
Second test June 18 Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
Third test June 25 Sydney Football Stadium (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
