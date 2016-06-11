BRISBANE, June 11 England continued their revival under Eddie Jones with a deserved 39-28 victory over an ill-disciplined Australia side to claim their first ever win in Brisbane and take a 1-0 lead in the three-test series on Saturday.

Recovering from an early 10-0 deficit, the Six Nations champions scored tries through centre Jonathan Joseph, winger Marland Yarde and replacement winger Jack Nowell with flyhalf Owen Farrell contributing 24 points with his boot.

Wallabies flanker Michael Hooper claimed two tries with fullback Israel Folau and Tevita Kuridrani also crossing but Bernard Foley, the hero of the 33-13 victory over England at last year's World Cup, landed only three of his six kicks.

England have never scored more points against the Wallabies on Australian soil and will take huge confidence into the final two tests in Melbourne and Sydney over the next two weeks. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ed Osmond)