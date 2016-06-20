SYDNEY, June 20 Wallabies captain Stephen Moore will continue to turn down kicks at goal in favour of going for tries if he thinks it is in the best interests of the team, despite last weekend's defeat to England.

Australia spurned a series of kickable penalties in the second half in Melbourne on Saturday and paid the price when they failed to breach the English line, running out 23-7 losers to go 2-0 down in the three-test series.

"All those decisions are made in the context of the game, the coaching team has input into that and we talk about it during the week," Moore told reporters on Monday.

"In every game you make the decision you think is best for the team and we're going to keep doing that."

Defence coach Nathan Grey pointed out that Australia's only try in Melbourne came from a catch-and-drive after a kick to the corner and said Michael Cheika's staff would continue to back the on-field leadership.

"Choosing to take those kicks to the corner, you know, we scored a try from a rolling maul, we were able to do that really well," he said.

"So if we do that and take the points, we're having a different conversation. It's just a matter of identifying what to do at the right time in the game and we'll always back our leaders to make those right decisions."

England's victory saw the Six Nations champions leapfrog the Wallabies into second place in the world rankings behind New Zealand.

Australia face England in the third and final test in Sydney on Saturday and prop James Slipper said avoiding the ignominy of a series whitewash was motivation enough for the Wallabies.

"They've come here to do well which they have and what better way to do it than a whitewash for them," he said.

"For us, obviously our goal is not to let that happen and we're going out there this weekend to make sure it doesn't."

Despite giving up 62 points in the two tests against England, Moore thought major changes in tactics and personnel would not be required to turn around their fortunes.

"Most people are looking at the big things and I think it's actually the detail of the game, everyone doing their role really well that makes a difference at this level," he said.

"It's just those tiny little things that might have been a little bit off on the weekend that we need to fix up." (Reporting by Liam Askin and Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)