Rugby-France team to face England on Saturday
PARIS, Feb 2 France manager Guy Noves on Thursday named the following team to face England at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Saturday:
(Repeats item moved on June 23 after Australia's replacements confirmed with no other changes)
SYDNEY, June 24 Factbox on the third test between Australia and England on Saturday:
When: June 25, 8:05 p.m. local (1005 GMT)
Where: Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney (Capacity 30,050)
Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)
Assistants: Craig Joubert (South Africa), Mike Fraser (New Zealand)
TMO: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 4
Coach: Michael Cheika
Captain: Stephen Moore
Australia team for Saturday's third test against England after Cheika finalised his replacements on Friday.
15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Rob Horne, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Sean McMahon, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Will Skelton, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-James Slipper
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-Adam Coleman, 20-Wycliff Palu, 21-Nick Frisby, 22-Christian Lealiifano, 23-Taqele Naiyaravoro.
ENGLAND
World ranking: 2
Coach: Eddie Jones
Captain: Dylan Hartley
Team: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Jack Nowell, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs, 8- Billy Vunipola, 7-Teimana Harrison, 6-Chris Robshaw, 5-George Kruis, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Mako Vunipola
Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Paul Hill, 19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Courtney Lawes, 21-Jack Clifford, 22-Danny Care, 23-Elliot Daly
OVERALL RECORD
Played: 46
Australia wins: 25
England wins: 20
Draws: 1
IN SYDNEY
2010 Australia 20-21 England
2006 Australia 34-3 England
2003 Australia 17-20 England (World Cup final)
1999 Australia 22-15 England
1997 Australia 25-6 England
1991 Australia 40-15 England
1988 Australia 28-8 England
1987 Australia 19-6 England (World Cup)
1975 Australia 16-9 England
1963 Australia 18-9 England
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
2016 Australia 7-23 England, Melbourne
2016 Australia 28-39 England, Brisbane
2015 England 13-33 Australia, Twickenham
2014 England 26-17 Australia, Twickenham
2013 England 20-13 Australia, Twickenham
SERIES (England lead 2-0)
First test June 11 England won 39-28 at Lang Park
Second test June 18 England won 23-7 at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
PARIS, Feb 2 France manager Guy Noves on Thursday named the following team to face England at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Saturday:
LONDON, Feb 2 Fraser Brown will get a rare start at hooker for Scotland in their opening Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday, with 102-cap Ross Ford covering from the bench, coach Vern Cotter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Wales coach Rob Howley has gone for the tried and tested for Sunday's Six Nations opener in Italy as he opted not to include any of the seven uncapped players in his tournament squad in the matchday 23 announced on Thursday.