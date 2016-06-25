SYDNEY, June 25 A ruthless England side beat Australia 44-40 in a thrilling rollercoaster of a third test on Saturday to inflict a first 3-0 home series sweep on the Wallabies since 1971.

Tries from prop Dan Cole, fullback Mike Brown, number eight Billy Vunipola and replacement hooker Jamie George combined with 24 points from the boot of flyhalf Owen Farrell gave the tourists a record score in all tests against Australia.

Dane Haylett-Petty, Bernard Foley, Israel Folau, Michael Hooper and Taqele Naiyaravoro crossed for Australia but they were unable to match the discipline and set-piece strength of the Six Nations champions.

England, who won the first test in Brisbane 39-28 before securing their first series triumph in Australia with a 23-7 victory in Melbourne, extended their winning streak under coach Eddie Jones to nine matches. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ed Osmond)