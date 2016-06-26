SYDNEY, June 26 Michael Cheika is expecting critics to "put the boot in" after the Wallabies were swept 3-0 by England in their June series but expects a handful of experienced European exiles to boost Australia's Rugby Championship campaign.

The 44-40 third test defeat in Sydney on Saturday was a fourth straight defeat for the Wallabies going back to last year's World Cup final and their next two matches could not be harder -- back-to-back tests against New Zealand in August.

Cheika said there would be no compromise over the attacking tactics that saw Australia outscore England 10 tries to nine over the series but lose all three tests.

"I want us to be able to play that type of footy and we can do it without as many errors and that means working harder, being fitter, being more accurate and getting guys to fulfill their potential more," he told reporters after the match.

"I will always accept full consequences from that style of game. That's how I've been brought up. That's when I came into coach Australia they wanted the team to play like that and that's how I want to coach.

"I believe we can keep working on it and be in the situation where we get results and play like that. It hasn't happened this time, but we'll keep working at it."

Injuries to loose forward David Pocock in the first test and lineout caller Rob Simmons in the first and third tests did not help Australia's cause and left the side on the pitch at the end of the series very different to that which started the World Cup final.

Cheika said part of his plan for the England series was to try and create more depth in some positions and he felt the performances of the likes of centre Samu Kerevi and lock Rory Arnold had given him that.

He was still, though, looking forward to welcoming back European-based stalwarts like centre Matt Giteau, scrumhalf Will Genia and outside backs Adam Ashley-Cooper and Drew Mitchell for the Rugby Championship.

"The plan was always to bring back the guys from Europe," he added. "I saw them all in January and asked them who wanted to keep playing and they all put their hand up to play.

"We gave those guys a break, you can't play rugby for 12 months of the year and in that came the opportunity to blood some new blokes in this series."

Flyhalf Quade Cooper might also be in line for a return if, as expected, he signs up for an Australian Super Rugby team for next season before the start of the Rugby Championship.

"Experience makes a big difference," said Cheika.

"I think we uncovered three or four new guys this year who can definitely make the difference. So add those in what we already got and add a few more later on then we'll start building the depth in several positions.

"It's very painful right now, but we will dust ourselves off and come back and do our absolute best when the Bledisloe Cup starts." (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)