PARIS Nov 24 Australia will have its first glimpse of rugby league convert Marika Koroibete's potential in the 15-man game when he lines up for the Wallabies' tour match against the French Barbarians in Bordeaux on Thursday.

The winger's selection in the tour squad last month was controversial, with coach Michael Cheika criticised by media pundits for 'cheapening' the gold jersey by offering it to someone who had not played a single game of domestic rugby.

Fiji-born Koroibete's explosive, line-breaking pace and defensive prowess have impressed in Australia's top-flight National Rugby League, enough for Super Rugby club Melbourne Rebels to poach him from cross-town rivals Melbourne Storm.

Test rugby, however, will be a significant step up for the 24-year-old, who, at 93 kg and 1.80 metres, is underweight in the modern game of hulking outside backs.

Cheika's remarkable show of faith in Koroibete raised expectations at home that he can slot seamlessly into a Wallabies backline. But he barely spoke a word in the first week of training, Cheika admitted, as he grappled to come to terms with the team's structures.

"I've just been learning my roles and just do whatever the coach tells me to do on the field and do some line work after training," Koroibete said.

His professional debut will at least be eased with the support of 120 kg powerhouse Taqele Naiyaravoro, who will play on the other wing in the Will Skelton-captained side.

Naiyaravoro is another Fiji-born 24-year-old trying to break into the Wallabies proper after playing two tests in the last two seasons.

"I didn't believe that I'm going to play alongside him again, got some good memories together, he's one of my good mates," said Koroibete.

