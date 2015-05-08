SYDNEY May 8 Three-cap Wallaby Jesse Mogg has joined the flood of Australian players heading to France by signing a three-year deal to play for Top 14 side Montpellier next season.

The 25-year-old ACT Brumbies fullback, who played three tests for Australia in 2013, announced the move in a video posted on Youtube on Friday from South Africa.

"This will be my last season at the Brumbies and I'll be heading offshore to France, joining Montpellier, for the next three years," he said.

"I moved down to Canberra at the end of 2009 as a skinny kid. I built a home in Canberra and some great friends and memories.

"This isn't the end, it's just a little departure and hopefully not for a very long time."

An electric ball-runner with a prodigious left boot, Mogg is unusual in that his path to the test team came through club rugby rather than the junior ranks of a Super Rugby franchise.

Mogg will reunite former Brumbies coach Jake White and captain Ben Mowen at the Top 14 club, who have also signed Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White for next year.

Australian rugby will also lose Wallabies Will Genia, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Peter Betham, Sekope Kepu and James Horwill to European clubs after the World Cup, while French club Toulon are still hoping to sign Quade Cooper.

After making his international debut against the British and Irish Lions, Mogg played two further tests against New Zealand in 2013.

A combination of a drop in form last year, a shoulder injury and Israel Folau's grip on the Wallabies number 15 shirt meant his chances of forcing his way back into the test squad this year were bleak.

"Could I break into the team on the wing? Probably not," Mogg told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Maybe something on the bench? That's fairly slim. My intentions were to get back into the test team. It was just a long shot.

"In terms of my Wallabies aspirations, it's a long shot for the World Cup." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)