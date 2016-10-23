MELBOURNE Oct 24 Australia flanker Dean Mumm has been handed a one-match ban for striking during the 37-10 loss to the All Blacks in Auckland and will miss the Wallabies' next test against Wales on Nov. 5.

Mumm pleaded guilty to a charge of foul play after he was cited for elbowing Brodie Retallick in the head early in the second half at Eden Park when the All Blacks lock illegally held him back.

"Mumm has been suspended from all forms of the game for 1 match up to and including Saturday 5 November 2016," New Zealand Rugby said in a media release on Monday, citing the duty judicial officer.

The 32-year-old will miss the Wales test in Cardiff on Nov. 5.

The Wallabies may also be without centre Samu Kerevi for the entire season-ending tour of Europe after he hobbled off Eden Park with an ankle injury early in the first half.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika described the injury as "more serious than (the team) would have hoped for." Kerevi was to have scans.

Australia also play Scotland, France, Ireland and England on their European tour.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Andrew Both)