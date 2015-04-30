SYDNEY, April 30 There are many forward positions, particularly in the tight five, where Australia coach Michael Cheika would dearly love to have the range of options he should boast at openside flanker when he comes to choose his World Cup squad.

Such is the competition for number seven shirt that even last year's Wallabies captain Michael Hooper knows he will have to maintain his consistently high standards to be certain of making the final 31-man party that Cheika takes to England.

David Pocock, the sole openside in Robbie Deans's squad for the 2011 World Cup, has stormed back from two years on the sidelines, while Liam Gill has been stealing more than his fair share of ball for a poor Queensland Reds side.

Cheika said last week he would probably only take two opensides to the World Cup and another player was added to his list of choices when an eligibility rule change brought 111-cap George Smith back into the reckoning.

Hooper and Pocock would certainly be pencilled into those spots at the moment and former Australia coach John Connolly suggested this week that the former could be moved to the blindside to allow both to start.

Pocock looked on course to inherit All Black Richie McCaw's title as the best ball pilferer in world rugby before back-to-back knee reconstructions robbed him of the best part of two years of his career.

Into the gaping hole left in the Australia side charged Hooper, who combined an incredible work-rate around the pitch with the penetrating ball-carrying skills he honed in the backline at the start of his career.

Australia's Player of the Year in 2013, the shaggy-haired tyro last year also stepped up after injuries to team mates to captain the New South Wales Waratahs to their first Super Rugby title and Australia for all but a few minutes of their test campaign.

Still only 23, Hooper on Friday returns to his former club for a clash with Pocock's ACT Brumbies, a highly-charged meeting Australia most of all must hope will result in injury to neither player.

According to Opta statistics, 27-year-old Pocock has won 67 turnovers in his 45 tests and has a 97 percent success rate in tackling.

Hooper has won turnover ball 44 times in his 42 tests, has stopped his man with 89 percent of his tackles and has beaten 52 defenders to 17 for Pocock with ball in hand.

Cheika always looks firstly at balance in his back row when he decides on his number seven and said Friday's match will be by no means decisive.

"We look at it a little differently to commentators, sevens rarely cross paths in a game," the Waratahs coach told reporters on Thursday.

"Both players have been playing very good football and you'll be commentating on that for a while because the two lads are both so consistent with the quality of they play their game at, they're on it every week.

"I can assure you, what happens tomorrow will not decide who's selected. There's more than one game involved in any selection process." (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)